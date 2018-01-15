มาร์ค ซักเคอร์เบิร์ก มหาเศรษฐีที่เห็นคุณค่าของคนมากกว่าเงินทอง

ไม่นานมานี้ มาร์ค ซักเคอร์เบิร์ก ได้โพสต์ผ่านหน้าเฟสบุ๊คส่วนตัว เกี่ยวกับการปรับรูปแบบใหม่ในการทำงาน ของเฟสบุ๊ค จะเน้นให้ความสำคัญกับคนมากขึ้น โดยข้อความระบุว่า

One of our big focus areas for 2018 is making sure the time we all spend on Facebook is time well spent.

We built Facebook to help people stay connected and bring us closer together with the people that matter to us. That’s why we’ve always put friends and family at the core of the experience. Research shows that strengthening our relationships improves our well-being and happiness.

But recently we’ve gotten feedback from our community that public content — posts from businesses, brands and media — is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other.

It’s easy to understand how we got here. Video and other public content have exploded on Facebook in the past couple of years. Since there’s more public content than posts from your friends and family, the balance of what’s in News Feed has shifted away from the most important thing Facebook can do — help us connect with each other.

We feel a responsibility to make sure our services aren’t just fun to use, but also good for people’s well-being. So we’ve studied this trend carefully by looking at the academic research and doing our own research with leading experts at universities.

The research shows that when we use social media to connect with people we care about, it can be good for our well-being. We can feel more connected and less lonely, and that correlates with long term measures of happiness and health. On the other hand, passively reading articles or watching videos — even if they’re entertaining or informative — may not be as good.

Based on this, we’re making a major change to how we build Facebook. I’m changing the goal I give our product teams from focusing on helping you find relevant content to helping you have more meaningful social interactions.

We started making changes in this direction last year, but it will take months for this new focus to make its way through all our products. The first changes you’ll see will be in News Feed, where you can expect to see more from your friends, family and groups.

As we roll this out, you’ll see less public content like posts from businesses, brands, and media. And the public content you see more will be held to the same standard — it should encourage meaningful interactions between people.

For example, there are many tight-knit communities around TV shows and sports teams. We’ve seen people interact way more around live videos than regular ones. Some news helps start conversations on important issues. But too often today, watching video, reading news or getting a page update is just a passive experience.

Now, I want to be clear: by making these changes, I expect the time people spend on Facebook and some measures of engagement will go down. But I also expect the time you do spend on Facebook will be more valuable. And if we do the right thing, I believe that will be good for our community and our business over the long term too.

At its best, Facebook has always been about personal connections. By focusing on bringing people closer together — whether it’s with family and friends, or around important moments in the world — we can help make sure that Facebook is time well spent.

โดยเพจลงทุนแมน ได้วิเคราะห์ข้อมูลจากการประกาศในครั้งนี้ว่า มาร์ค เริ่มจากการเล่าว่าเขาได้รับ feedback จากคนใช้งานเฟซบุ๊คว่า public content มีมากเกินไป ซึ่งกระทบการเห็น content ของเพื่อน หรือ ครอบครัว น้อยลง

public content คืออะไร

public content คือ เรื่องราวที่มาจากฝั่งธุรกิจ แบรนด์ และ ข่าวต่างๆ ซึ่งข้อมูลพวกนี้เริ่มมีมากขึ้น โดยเฉพาะช่วง 2 ปีที่ผ่านมาซึ่งสิ่งนี้อาจจะทำให้เฟซบุ๊คเปลี่ยนไปจากวันแรกที่เขาอยากให้เป็น นั่นก็คือ การเชื่อมทุกคนเข้าหากันมาร์ค กล่าวว่าเขาได้ดูผลงานวิจัยมากมายจากทั้งตัวเขาเอง และจากมหาวิทยาลัยผลวิจัยสรุปว่าเวลาเราใช้โซเชียลมีเดีย เชื่อมต่อกับผู้คนที่เรารู้จัก จะทำให้เรามีความสุขมากขึ้น และส่งผลให้เรามีสุขภาพที่ดี ซึ่งการเชื่อมต่อกับคนใกล้ตัวแบบนี้ จะดีกว่า การเสพสื่อที่เป็นแบบ passive (การเสพเนื้อหาอย่างเดียว ที่เราไม่ได้โต้ตอบ เช่น อ่านบทความเพื่อความรู้ หรือ ดูวิดีโอเพื่อความบันเทิง ถือว่าเป็น content แบบ passive)

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นเหตุทำให้มาถึงจุดพีคของเรื่องนี้ก็คือ

ในปีนี้เฟซบุ๊คตัดสินใจที่จะทำให้ news feed มีเรื่องของครอบครัว และ เพื่อน มากขึ้นกว่าเดิมและเราจะได้เห็น content จาก ธุรกิจ แบรนด์ หรือข่าวต่างๆน้อยลง มาร์ค คอนเฟิร์มว่า ยอด engagement ของเพจต่างๆจะลดลง และเวลาของคนที่อยู่ในเฟซบุ๊คก็อาจจะน้อยลงด้วยแต่ที่เขาคำนึงถึงคือ เวลาของคนที่อยู่ในเฟซบุ๊คจะต้อง “มีคุณค่ามากขึ้น” พอเรื่องเป็นอย่างนี้ก็เรียกได้ว่าน่าจะเป็นฝันร้ายของคนทำเพจเฟซบุ๊ค ที่จากเดิมก็แข่งกันแทบตายอยู่แล้ว ต่อไปก็น่าจะมีคนเห็นน้อยลงไปอีก

บางคนยังเข้าใจผิดว่า ถ้าเพจเฟซบุ๊คเรามีคน follow 1,000 คน ทุกคนจะเห็นสิ่งที่เราโพสในความเป็นจริงแล้ว ถ้าโพส ของเราไม่ได้มีดีอะไร เฟซบุ๊คจะจัดลำดับความสำคัญให้โพสไปอยู่ล่างๆของหน้า news feed คน follow 1,000 คน จะมีคนเห็นโพสไม่ถึง 50 คน และต่อไป อาจจะไม่ถึง 10 คน

ดูแล้ว เทรนด์ของเฟซบุ๊ค น่าจะไปทางความสัมพันธ์ระหว่างคน และ กลุ่มที่สนใจเรื่องนั้นๆมากขึ้น มากกว่าที่จะเป็นเรื่องสาธารณะเพราะที่ผ่านมาเฟซบุ๊ค โดนโจมตีมาเสมอว่า เนื้อหาในเฟซบุ๊คมีคุณภาพน้อยลง มีแต่คนขายของ และไม่สามารถ.ควบคุมเนื้อหาที่รุนแรงได้ ถึงขั้นไลฟ์ฆ่าตัวตายก็มี

จะเห็นว่าเงินอาจจะไม่ใช่สิ่งสำคัญที่สุดของมาร์คแล้วในตอนนี้ แต่เป็นสิ่งที่เขาอยากจะให้ความสำคัญต่อสังคมซะมากกว่า และแน่นอนว่าการปรับรูปแบบใหม่ของมาร์คในครั้งนี้ เขาได้ไตร่ตรองมาเป็นอย่างดีแล้ว และยังคงเดินหน้าที่จะทำตามจุดยืนของเขาต่อไป

ข้อมูลจาก : เฟสบุ๊ค Mark Zuckerberg

ข้อมูลวิเคราะห์จาก : longtunman

ภาพจาก : khaosod