TASMANIAN SALMON AT FLAVORS Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Flavors at Renaissance Bangkok presents Tasmanian Salmon promotion. Native to the pristine, unpolluted waters of Tasmania,this famous Pacific salmon has a rosy orange color and is enriched with omega-6 and protein. Discover the rich variety of the Tasmanian salmon through selections such as puff pastry-wrapped salmon in coulibiac style, herb crusted salmon breadcrumbs and parsley and steamed soufflé with salmon mousse.

FRIDAY – SATURDAY, DINNER BUFFET

THB 2,100++ PER PERSON

FLAVORS, M Floor, for reservations, call 0 2125 5010

เอาใจผู้ที่ชื่นชอบแซลมอนห้องอาหารนานาชาติเฟลเวอร์นำเข้าปลาแซลมอนจากแทสมาเนียสดใหม่และอดุมไปด้วยโอเมก้า 6 และโปรตีนชั้นดีมาปรงุรสเป็นหลากหลายรสชาติให้ได้ลิ้มลอง

มื้อเย็นวันศุกร์ – วันเสาร์ ราคาท่านละ 2,100++ บาทห้องอาหารนานาชาติ เฟลเวอร์ ชั้น M โรงแรม Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong สำรองที่นั่งโทร. 0 2125 5010